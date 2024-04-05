UC Davis pulls out win vs. Hawaii in series opener

UC Davis scored four runs in the seventh inning to break a 5-all tie en route to today’s 9-5 baseball victory over Hawaii at Dobbins Stadium on the Aggies’ campus.
Down 5-3, the Rainbow Warriors tied it on Matthew Miura’s RBI double and Kyson Donahue’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh.
But in the bottom of the inning, UCD’s Damian Stone hit a one-out single, stole second, then went to third on Tyler Howard’s single to center. Shortstop Joey Wright, who entered hitting .143, put down a bunt along the first-base line. UH pitcher Danny Veloz picked up the ball, but his throw to first struck Wright in the back as Stone scored the tie-breaking run from third. It was the fourth hit in as many at-bats for Wright.
Howard and Wright each advanced a base on a wild pitch. Both scored on Ryan Lee’s double to left.
In losing the opener of a three-game series, the ’Bows dropped to 16-11 overall and 2-5 in the Big West. It was the ’Bows’ fifth league loss in a row. The Aggies, who improved to 15-12 and 5-5, have won 10 of 13 at Dobbins Stadium this year.
Saturday’s rematch starts at 10 a.m. Hawaii time.
