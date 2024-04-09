comscore Man, 21, robbed by masked assailants at Ewa Beach park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 21, robbed by masked assailants at Ewa Beach park

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police are looking for three masked men who robbed a 21-year-old man at Oneula Beach Park in Ewa Beach at about 1 a.m. this morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The 21-year-old man was “confronted and threatened by multiple masked males with hand weapons” at an unspecified area of Oneula Beach Park, commonly known as “Hau Bush.” The 21-year-old was struck and “items were taken” from him before the “unknown suspects” fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The 21-year-old man reported the robbery to police “away from the scene.”

No other information was released by police at this time and the 21-year-old’s injuries are not immediately known.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Appeals court rejects Trump’s latest attempt to delay hush money trial

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up