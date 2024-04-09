Man, 21, robbed by masked assailants at Ewa Beach park

Honolulu police are looking for three masked men who robbed a 21-year-old man at Oneula Beach Park in Ewa Beach at about 1 a.m. this morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
The 21-year-old man was “confronted and threatened by multiple masked males with hand weapons” at an unspecified area of Oneula Beach Park, commonly known as “Hau Bush.” The 21-year-old was struck and “items were taken” from him before the “unknown suspects” fled the scene on foot, according to police.
The 21-year-old man reported the robbery to police “away from the scene.”
No other information was released by police at this time and the 21-year-old’s injuries are not immediately known.
