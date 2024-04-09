comscore It ain't easy being cheesy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

It ain’t easy being cheesy

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • April 9, 2024
  • Updated 4:37 p.m.
  • Photo courtesy Reid Shimabukuro

It’s the cheesiest time of the year — National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is April 12. Whether you prefer a classic sammie or want a more gourmet option, check out the following: Read more

