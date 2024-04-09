It ain’t easy being cheesy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the cheesiest time of the year — National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is April 12. Whether you prefer a classic sammie or want a more gourmet option, check out the following:

Honolulu Bistro

Honolulu Bistro (various locations) serves up gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, along with coffee frappes and fresh fruit smoothies.

Choose from savory grilled cheeses like the OG (classic all-American grilled cheese on jumbo white bread), the pesto (mozzarella cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and pesto) and the pastrami (mozzarella cheese, sliced pastrami and caramelized onions with housemade special sauce for dipping).

You can also take your cheese cravings to the next level with creations like Da Aloha (rainbow mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter glaze) or the Spamwich, a savory combo of local Spam, a fried egg, American cheese and crispy hash browns on jumbo white garlic bread.

Visit honolulubistro.com.

Aloha Melt Waikiki

Aloha Melt Waikiki (355 Royal Hawaiian Ave.) specializes in — you guessed it — melty grilled cheese sammies.

Popular orders at the late-night spot (open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays) include the Aloha patty melt (beef patty with caramelized onions, bacon, pickled jalapeños, Sriracha aioli sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and American cheeses) and four-cheese melt. The latter is a decadent combo of cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and American cheeses.

Call 808-600-8887 or visit alohamelt.com.

Jolene’s Hawaii

Jolene’s Hawaii (various locations) is a family-owned and -operated business that specializes in sandwiches with a twist. Sandwiches are made with house-baked breads.

Its melts feature house-baked Japanese milk bread, cheddar and Muenster and Swiss cheeses. Choose from options like fried chicken, lobster (mixed with mayo and garlic butter), “buttah” shrimp, birria (served with spicy consommé for dipping) and spicy chicken. The latter features a flavorful Korean gochujang sauce. Of course, a classic grilled cheese is also available.

Visit joleneshawaii.com.

La Tour Café

La Tour Café (various locations) offers a variety of soups and salads, along with sandwiches, paninis and smashburgers. Its melts are served on shokupan bread.

Choose from the popular wagyu melt — made with Snake River Farms wagyu beef and cheddar — or tuna melt on sourdough (kiawe-smoked tuna salad with American cheese and mayo). The grilled cheese sandwich features a melty combo of cheddar, havarti and whipped cream cheese, and it’s a customer favorite.

Visit latourcafe.com.

Nalu Health Bar

Nalu Health Bar (various locations) is known for its organic, naturally sweetened açaí bowls, but the biz also offers many other healthy options.

Popular sandwiches include ahi tuna, portobello mushroom and caprese panini (mozzarella, basil, balsamic and olive oil on ciabatta bread). Meanwhile, its grilled cheese features cheddar, Swiss, provolone, oregano and tomato on white bread.

Visit naluhealthbar.com.

Planted by La Tour CafÉ

Planted by La Tour Café (820 W. Hind Drive Ste. 1291) offers a plant-based version of La Tour Café’s menu. It features a variety of salads, sandwiches and even desserts.

The café’s grilled cheese features plant-based American and smoked provolone cheese made with coconut on plant-based shokupan bread. All proteins, cheese and sauces do not contain animal products. Fresh produce is locally sourced whenever possible.

The eatery just opened its second location in Ward Village.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@planted.hi).