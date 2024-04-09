Donahues help Rainbows trounce Santa Clara

Jordan Donahue drove in three runs and Jake Tsukada and Kyson Donahue each had three hits as the Hawaii baseball team trounced Santa Clara 9-3 today at Schott Stadium on the SCU campus.

At the halfway point of a seven-game road trip, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 19-11. In losing their fifth in a row, the Broncos dropped to 15-15.

Three days after delivering the decisive hit against UC Davis, Hawaii outfielder Sean Rimmer drew a bases-loaded walk for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Donahue’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the fourth.

After the Broncos closed to 2-1, the ’Bows answered with a three-run sixth, with Donahue driving in two with a double. UH’s third run of the inning came on a Matt Miura’s sacrifice fly caught by shortstop Malcolm Williams in shallow center.

Six UH pitchers combined to allow seven hits. After retiring seven in row — four on strikeouts — Sebastian Gonzalez allowed back-to-back, two-out singles in the SCU ninth. But Gonzalez then induced Michael O’Hara to hit into a game-ending groundout.

UH starting pitcher Cory Ronan allowed two hits and no runs 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Because this was deemed a “staff” game in which multiple pitchers would be used, Ronan did not have to pitch five innings to be credited with the decision.

The ‘Bows open a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara on the central California coast.