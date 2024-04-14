comscore Waianae’s Max Holloway scores stunning knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waianae’s Max Holloway scores stunning knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • LAS VEGAS SUN VIA AP Max Holloway, right, knocks out Justin Gaethje in the fifth round.

    Max Holloway, right, knocks out Justin Gaethje in the fifth round.

  • LAS VEGAS SUN VIA AP Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje in the fifth round.

    Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje in the fifth round.

The walk-off knockout, on the other hand, is not only a first for Holloway, but one that will never be forgotten and will be replayed again and again on UFC shows for a very long time. Read more

