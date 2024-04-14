Waianae’s Max Holloway scores stunning knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The point to the middle of the octagon for the final 10 seconds of a fight isn’t a new move by Max Holloway.

The walk-off knockout, on the other hand, is not only a first for Holloway, but one that will never be forgotten and will be replayed again and again on UFC shows for a very long time.

In what UFC commentator Joe Rogan called the greatest knockout in UFC history, Holloway ended a slugfest with a right hook that crumpled Justin Gaethje to the canvas as the final horn sounded to end their lightweight fight at UFC 300 on Saturday night in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The official time of the knockout was 4 minutes, 59 seconds of the fifth round as Holloway (26-7, 22-7 UFC) moved into a tie for the fourth-most wins in UFC history.

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman wrapped the BMF belt around the waist of Holloway after his stunning knockout that will forever be etched as the signature moment of the UFC’s historic 300th pay-per-view event.

“All I’ve got to say is I’m him. I’m him,” Holloway said after the fight.

“Tonight totally embodied what that belt is built for, and there should be a picture of that fight in the dictionary when you look up BMF,” UFC President Dana White said in the postfight press conference. “It’s the fight of the year. If something beats that for fight of the year, I don’t want to see the two guys involved in that fight at the end of the fight. (Holloway) was a star coming in here and he took himself to an entirely different level tonight.”

Holloway, the former UFC featherweight champion, competed in his second fight at 155 pounds since his run as the organization’s 145-pound champion.

Unlike the loss to Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title in 2019, which Holloway took on late notice, this time he used a full camp to properly add the weight.

It showed from the opening round, when he used a spinning back heel kick in the final second to bust open Gaethje’s nose, all the way to the end, when he showed the power at the end of a 25-minute fight to put Gaethje out cold on his stomach in the middle of the cage.

Holloway, who was up 39-37 on two judges’ scorecards and tied 38-38 on the third entering the final round, was awarded performance of the night and fight of the night bonuses totaling $600,000 on top of his fighters pay.

Despite taking a massive number of leg kicks during the fight, Holloway was the better fighter standing and got the better of the exchanges all the way until the final 10 seconds, when he motioned for Gaethje to end the fight swinging in the middle of the canvas as he famously did in a bout against Ricardo Lamas in 2016 on his way to winning the 145-pound world title.

Gaethje (25-5, 8-5) obliged Holloway’s request and took a few swings before eating a right hook to the jaw that ended the night for the former UFC interim lightweight champion.

Holloway was warned for two pokes to the eye of Gaethje in the second round and weathered a storm of leg kicks that had his front leg red and bruised for much of the fight.

Gaethje landed a right hand to the temple of Holloway that knocked him down in the fourth round. But the sequence was not ruled an official knockdown, keeping alive Holloway’s streak of not being knocked down in his 29 UFC fights.

“Any weight I’m a gladiator,” Holloway said. “I don’t care whoever is next.”

Holloway said in a post-fight interview on ESPN that he considered his win over Jose Aldo in Brazil to unify the featherweight title as his best moment in the UFC. This was No. 2 and he mentioned wanting to fight current featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Alex Pereira defended the light heavyweight title with a knockout of Jamahal Hill in the main event and Zhang Weili retained her women’s strawweight title with a unanimous decision over Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event.