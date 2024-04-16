Brown water advisory issued for ocean at Kailua Beach Park

The Hawaii Department of Health today issued a brown water advisory for the bay Kailua Beach Park.

The department’s clean water branch noted that the berm is open, and that river flowing has resulted in stormwater entering coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” said the advisory. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.”

The public is also advised to continue practicing good, personal hygiene and to see their primary care physician with any health concerns.

A brown water advisory for the island of Kauai that was issued last Friday also remains in place following heavy rains.

The state Health Department advises beachgoers to stay out of waters that appear brown or murky, especially following heavy rainfall.

“After storms or heavy rainfall, the waters may contain higher than normal pollutant levels,” said DOH in the advisory.

An advisory issued Sunday for Sandy Beach Park due to the discharge of some 237,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater from the East Honolulu Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall was canceled today.

A brown water advisory issued last week for Waimea Bay due to nearby stream flow also remains in place today.