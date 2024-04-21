comscore Vegas, Hawaii business summit coming to Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vegas, Hawaii business summit coming to Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

The Vegas Chamber, the largest business association in Nevada, and three chamber organizations in Hawaii are holding a business exchange Tuesday and Wednesday in Honolulu to share expertise on mutual community and business issues. Read more

Previous Story
Maui man’s death after being Tasered prompts investigation
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 12-16, 2024

Scroll Up