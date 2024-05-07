Kauai bridge to remain closed due to flood damage

Kauai County officials said Niumalu Bridge in Nawiliwili will remain closed until further notice due to permanent damage caused by recent floods.

Following the floods in April, the county’s consultants inspected its bridges islandwide. The consultants determined that Niumalu Bridge, a one-lane bridge on Niumalu Road, was unsafe, prompting an immediate shutdown.

“We continue to work diligently to find a safe resolution to reopen this roadway as quickly as possible, especially for our residents and businesses in the affected area,” said County Engineer Troy Tanigawa in a statement. “We have confirmed that the existing bridge has permanent damage, which will require a full replacement. In the meantime, we are looking into possibly installing a temporary structure over the existing bridge. However, if feasible, that could still take several months to complete.”

Niumalu Bridge had been closed since the floods in mid-April.

Signs will be posted to inform motorists of the closure, and updates will be announced as new information becomes available.

Anyone with questions may contact the Public Works Engineering Division at 808-241-4883.