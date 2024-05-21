Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii island police ID motorcyclist in fatal Kau crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Hawaii island police have identified a man who died after crashing into a highway rock embankment on a motorcycle in Kau last week.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as Andre Joseph Fournier Sr., 59, of Ocean View.

Officers responded to a 5:37 p.m. call last Thursday for the collision at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Leilani Street.

The motorcyclist was reported to be heading southbound on a 2022 Kawasaki KLX300 on the highway when he overtook several vehicles near the Manuka State Park entrance, crossed over double-solid yellow lines and struck a rock embankment on the mauka side of the highway.

He was taken to Kona Community Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. the same day.

Police said this was Hawaii County’s 18th traffic fatality this year compared to eight at the same time last year.

