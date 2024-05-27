HFD conducted 3 hike rescues on Sunday

The Honolulu Fire Department was busy throughout the day Sunday rescuing sick, injured and lost hikers on Oahu’s trails.

The first rescue occurred Sunday afternoon, with a 911 call at 12:45 p.m. for a woman in her 50s who became ill while hiking at Diamond Head Crater Trail and was unable to descend on her own.

Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first reaching her just after 1 p.m.

After a medical assessment and basic life support, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted her to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 1:30 p.m.

At 7:32 p.m. Sunday, HFD received another 911 call for an injured hiker on the Schofield Waikane Trail in Wahiawa. Five units with 13 personnel responded.

A man was reported to have suffered an injury and was unable to descend the trail on his own. HFD rescue personnel found the hiker at about 8:15 p.m. and after a medical assessment, airlifted the man via Air 1 to a nearby landing zone.

HFD transferred care of the injured man to the Federal Department of Emergency Medical Services at about 8:30 p.m.

Another 911 call came in at 7:41 p.m. for two lost hikers on the Kauhao Pali Trail in Waialua. Five units with 13 personnel responded.

Two hikers were reported to have become lost while on the trail. HFD rescue personnel located the hikers at 8:40 p.m., conducted a medical assessment and confirmed the hikers were not injured.

The HFD Air 2 helicopter airlifted the hikers to a landing zone at about 8:50 p.m.

All HFD personnel were accounted for in the three separate rescues, with no injuries.