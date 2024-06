James Robinson of the Rainbow Wahine water polo team was named the nation’s top assistant coach by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches on Friday.

Robinson, who was officially named as the next head coach of the Rainbow Wahine after Maureen Cole’s retirement, completed his second season as the associate head coach. He helped lead the Rainbow Wahine to a 23-4 season and the highest ranking in program history. The Rainbow Wahine made the Women’s National Collegiate Water Polo Championships for the first time since 2021 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2013. Hawaii spent 11 weeks at No. 2 in the national rankings, and finished at No. 3 in the ACWPC and Collegiate Water Polo Association polls.

Cole’s retirement goes into effect on June 30, after which Robinson will take over as the fourth head coach of the program.