Man in critical condition after Kalanianaole Highway crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition this afternoon after a motorcycle traffic crash on Kalanianaole Highway.

Paramedics responded to “a traffic accident involving a motorcycle” at 1:37 p.m. today, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report. The man, “approximately 30” years old, according to EMS, was given treatment on scene before he was transported to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

