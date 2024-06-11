This one-pot dish is perfect for summer

This summery, one-pot dish has everything you need: fresh shrimp nestled in creamy coconut rice, with pops of summer corn and basil. Lime cuts through the richness and adds some bright tartness. To easily shave corn kernels off the cob, lay your cob flat on your cutting board. With a chef’s knife, lob off one side. Rotate the cob so that the flat side is on the cutting board and repeat, running around all four sides. Frozen wild shrimp is an excellent weeknight staple, as it thaws and cooks quickly. You can always keep it on hand and thaw just as much as you need, which ensures optimal freshness.

Coconut Rice With Shrimp and Corn

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons coconut oil

• 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons peeled and finely chopped fresh ginger

• 1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

• 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

• 1 1/2 cups jasmine rice

• 1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

• 1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp

• 1 1/2 cups corn kernels, fresh (from 2 cobs) or frozen

• 1 lime, zested, then sliced into wedges

• 1 cup fresh basil leaves, torn, plus more for serving

Directions:

In a large, heavy pot, heat coconut oil over medium. Add the onion, ginger and jalapeño and season with the 3/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until the onion is soft and translucent, about 6 minutes.

Add the rice and sauté for another minute. Then stir in the coconut milk and 1 1/4 cups water. Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook for 10 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer but avoid scorching.

Stir in the shrimp and corn, cover again, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp is cooked through and the rice is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. (Add more water by 1/2 cups throughout cooking as needed if the water has been absorbed, but the rice is still too firm.)

Remove from the heat and stir in the lime zest and basil; season to taste with salt. Serve immediately with lime wedges and topped with more basil.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.