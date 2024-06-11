Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Dan Hurley’s return boosts UConn’s three-peat odds

By Field Level Media

Today

Sports Wire

USA TODAY UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley speaks to a large crowd of fans outside the XL Center after the team’s victory parade on April 13.
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley speaks to a large crowd of fans outside the XL Center after the team’s victory parade on April 13.

UConn flipped from the prospect of a mass exodus to being even stronger favorites to win a third consecutive national title with coach Dan Hurley spurning the Los Angeles Lakers to return to Storrs, Conn.

UConn was installed at +1500 by BetRivers to win the 2025 national title the day after securing their second consecutive title in April. That was tied for the third-shortest odds at the time, with the prospect of Hurley being courted by the NBA or another college basketball program looming.

After Hurley took himself out of contention for the Kentucky opening, it appeared likely that he would return to the Huskies. UConn’s 2025 title odds had shortened to +1000 by last week, tied for the shortest at the book.

When news broke late last week that the Lakers were preparing a massive offer to Hurley, UConn was suddenly faced with an uncertain future. Had he left for the NBA, it would have triggered a 30-day window for current Huskies players to transfer out of the program.

BetRivers told Field Level Media that after news of Hurley’s return broke on Monday, the Huskies’ odds of winning the ‘25 title shortened to +700. By today, they were the clear favorite at the book, with the next shortest odds belonging to Kansas at +1100 followed by Duke at +1200 and Alabama at +1500.

“I am humbled by this entire experience,” Hurley said in a statement on Monday. “At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships.”

Hurley, 51, has posted a 141-58 record while leading UConn to four NCAA Tournament appearances during his six seasons at the helm. He had a 38-23 record during two seasons as the head coach at Wagner (2010-12) and a 113-82 mark in six campaigns with Rhode Island (2012-18).

