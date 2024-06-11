Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Taulia Tagovailoa signs with CFL’s Tiger-Cats

By Field Level Media

Today

Sports Wire

ROB SCHUMACHER/THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY NETWORK Arizona Cardinals quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during rookie mini-camp, Monday, in Tempe.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

ROB SCHUMACHER/THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during rookie mini-camp, Monday, in Tempe.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on Monday.

The younger brother of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa was signed to the CFL team’s practice roster.

Undrafted by the NFL in 2024, Taulia Tagovailoa spent time in rookie minicamps with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals but did not land a contract.

The 24-year-old departed Maryland as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,256) and completion percentage (67.1).

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide