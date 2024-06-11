Taulia Tagovailoa signs with CFL’s Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on Monday.

The younger brother of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa was signed to the CFL team’s practice roster.

Undrafted by the NFL in 2024, Taulia Tagovailoa spent time in rookie minicamps with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals but did not land a contract.

The 24-year-old departed Maryland as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,256) and completion percentage (67.1).