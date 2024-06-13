HFD: Source of Kalihi building fire was charging e-bike battery

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined a fire at a Kalihi moped shop Sunday was sparked by an e-bike lithium-ion battery that was being charged. HFD has classified the fire as accidental.

The three-alarm fire broke out at about 7 p.m. Sunday at the two-story building at 1375 Dillingham Boulevard, which is the address for Rainbow Motors, along with several other businesses.

No occupants were in the structure at the time of the fire, according to HFD. No injuries were reported.

HFD placed estimated damages at $350,000 to the property and $150,000 to the contents.