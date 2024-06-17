Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man critically injured in multi-vehicle H-1 crash near Kaonohi overpass

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:50 p.m.

Traffic

COURTESY PHOTO A screenshot from video shows the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the H-1 eastbound this morning.
COURTESY PHOTO

A screenshot from video shows the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the H-1 eastbound this morning.

A man in his 40s is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision involving a box truck, flatbed truck and smaller car this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 11 a.m. on the H-1 freeway heading eastbound, near the Kaonohi Street overpass.

Paramedics administered advanced life support to the man, who was in the smaller car, and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

Two other adults and one child involved in the collision declined treatment, according to EMS.

Police have closed the two right-hand lands of H-1 eastbound near the overpass due to the collision.

