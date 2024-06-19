Police arrest man, 33, in stabbing outside Keeaumoku Walmart

Honolulu police today arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in the Saturday night stabbing outside the Keeaumoku Street Walmart store and in a separate terroristic threatening case earlier that night.

Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes said officers arrested the suspect this afternoon for suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree terroristic threatening.

She said that at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the man had a knife and threatened to kill a security guard who had asked him to leave a private property in the Ward Avenue area. The guard ran away and called the police. He provided officers with a description of the suspect and the weapon, Thoemmes said.

At about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, a man matching the same description allegedly tried to rob a 32-year-old man, stabbing the victim in the chest with a kitchen knife outside the Keeaumoku Walmart. The suspect fled but Thoemmes said officers found a backpack and knife at the Keeaumoku crime scene.

A Walmart spokesperson later identified the victim as a store employee.

Thoemmes said today that the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police are seeking charges with the Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s office. The suspect has a criminal record but it does not include violent crimes, Thoemmes said.