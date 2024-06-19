Police investigating Ala Moana area rubbish fire as arson

Honolulu police are investigating an overnight rubbish fire in the Ala Moana area as a first-degree arson case.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. for a building fire at the intersection of Kona and Pensacola streets. Seven units with 26 personnel responded.

Upon arrival six minutes later, firefighters found a rubbish fire instead of a building fire. The rubbish fire had spread to materials on a construction site.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control two minutes later, and extinguished it at 2:49 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Police Department said the trash fire caused damages to the property exceeding $20,000.