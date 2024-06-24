Another travel-related dengue case confirmed on Oahu

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed another travel-related case of dengue on Oahu, bringing the total to five so far this year.

The last case was detected in April in a Haleiwa resident. DOH disclosed the location at that time due to the high traffic of visitors around Haleiwa Harbor but did not disclose the location of this case.

DOH said only that the individual traveled to a region where dengue is known to spread.

To date, DOH said there have been five confirmed, travel-related dengue cases in the state – one on Maui and four on Oahu. These individuals did not all travel to the same place, but to various locations where dengue transmission is known to occur, DOH said.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person, according to DOH. While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established here, and recent cases have only been found among travelers.

Symptoms of dengue include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Although life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week.

DOH urges anyone who has traveled recently to any area where dengue is common and who is experiencing these symptoms to contact their health care provider.

Dengue outbreaks occur in parts of Central and South America; parts of Asia, including the Philippines; the Middle East; Africa; and some Pacific Islands, including American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau and parts of the Caribbean including Puerto Rico.

Multiple regions are currently experiencing higher-than-normal dengue activity.

Visit this DOH website to learn of ways to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.