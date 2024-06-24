Lahaina resident, 68, identified as 102nd Maui fire victim

Maui police released the name today of a Lahaina resident as the 102 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatality.

Claudette Heermance, 68, was identified after her family was notified, according to police.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families,” according to a statement from Maui police. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure they are updated and supported throughout this process.”

Of the 102 confirmed fatalities, all of them have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin.

The two remaining people on the MPD/FBI wildfire unaccounted-for list are Robert H. Owens and Elmer Lee Stevens.

