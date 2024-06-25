Big Isle police investigating possible shark bite at Waikoloa bay

Hawaii island police reported a possible shark attack Monday that injured a 20-year-old man at Anaeho‘omalu Bay in Waikoloa.

Police are investigating the incident which was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim — a man visiting from Romania – was said to be swimming about 15 to 20 feet offshore when he suddenly felt pain in his right foot, and discovered lacerations that were bleeding profusely.

Police said the victim and two others near him did not see any shark in the water. Responding medical personnel, however, said the injuries were consistent with a shark bite.

Hawaii Fire Department medics transported the man to Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said there are no plans to close Anaeho‘omalu Bay at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jessica Cook at 808-887-3080.