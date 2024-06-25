This beef is ideal for upcoming barbecues

This lean, readily available cut of beef takes particularly well to flavorful marinades and is best grilled over high heat to develop a nice char. In this recipe, the marinade takes a cue from bottled salad dressing, with plenty of punchiness from garlic, red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard. The honey helps the flank steak caramelize beautifully on the grill, and Worcestershire adds a savory, salty note that balances the sweetness. The trick to serving lean cuts of beef like flank is to slice them against the grain, so look for the natural lines in the steak’s muscle fibers, and slice perpendicular to them. For directions on how to cook a flank steak on the stovetop, see Tip.

Flank Steak

Ingredients:

• 1 flank steak (1 1/2 to 2 pounds)

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 4 large cloves)

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for serving

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Pat the steak dry with paper towels and place it in a large baking dish or in a resealable plastic bag.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, honey, garlic, vinegar, Worcestershire, mustard, salt and pepper. Pour the marinade over the steak and turn to coat. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap or seal the bag and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 24 hours.

Before grilling, let the steak sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, set a grill to medium-high heat.

Brush any excess marinade off the steak and grill, keeping the lid closed to retain heat, until it reaches medium-rare, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer the steak to a plate, sprinkle with salt, rest for 10 minutes, then thinly slice against the grain.

Total time: 2 hours, 50 minutes, serves 4-6.

Tip:

To cook flank steak on the stove, heat a very large (at least 12-inch) skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, then add the steak and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Transfer to a plate and rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving. If you don’t have a skillet large enough to fit the steak, cut it in half crosswise and cook the pieces one at a time.