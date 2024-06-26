Solo crash into North Shore pole leaves 4 teens seriously injured

Four teenage boys were seriously injured in a solo car collision Monday night on Kamehameha Highway near Turtle Bay on Oahu’s North Shore, according to first responders.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. and described the incident as “one vehicle versus pole.”

Firefighters assisted with extricating the four teens out of the wrecked vehicle.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the four boys, all aged 17, with advanced life support and transported them to a hospital in serious condition.

According to EMS, one teen suffered a serious injury to one leg, while another suffered serious injuries to both legs.