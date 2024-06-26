Victim of Sunday Kaneohe shooting declines to press charges

A 32-year-old man shot in Kaneohe Sunday morning told Honolulu police he does not want to pursue the person who shot him.

“Complainant in this case did not want to pursue prosecution and withdrew the complaint,” according to the public information from the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division’s daily bulletin.

An attempted murder investigation was opened after the man suffered a gunshot wound at 2:43 a.m. Sunday and received treatment at a medical center.

No arrests have been made and the second-degree attempted murder investigation is ongoing,

A description of the suspect and where in the Kaneohe area the shooting occurred were not made public.

There have been 90 violent crimes in HPD patrol district four so far this year, 36 aggravated assaults, 10 robberies and 44 forcible sex offenses, according to the department’s data dashboard.

Patrol district four is the largest area patrolled by police, and covers the area from Makapuu Point to Kawela Bay on the windward side of Oahu.