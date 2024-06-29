HFD uses Air 1 helicopter to rescue 2 hikers in Wahiawa, Manoa

The Honolulu Fire Department used its Air 1 helicopter to rescue two distressed hikers in different locations today.

Rescuers responded to a 10:01 a.m. 911 call regarding a male hiker who fell about 100 feet off the Puu Kalena Trail in Wahiawa.

HFD sent six units with 17 personnel with the first unit arriving at 10:20 a.m. The second unit to arrive secured a landing zone for Air 1. The Federal Fire Department also dispatched three units, including an ambulance.

The man was stuck in a precarious location on the side of a cliff, HFD officials said in a news release.

Air 1 transported rescue personnel to the hiker’s location at 10:57 a.m., assessed his condition and provided basic life support treatment, HFD said.

The hiker was airlifted to the landing zone, and HFD transferred medical care to the Federal Fire Department at 11:38 a.m., according to the news release.

At 12:16 p.m., HFD received a 911 call about an injured hiker on the Manoa Falls Trail in Manoa with six units and 17 personnel.

A woman in her 60s was injured and unable to hike out on the trail alone, HFD official said.

The first HFD unit arrived at 12:29 p.m., hiked to the woman and arrived at her side at 12:43 p.m., performed a medical assessment and basic life support treatment, HFD said.

The woman was safely airlifted to the nearby landing zone where HFD personnel transferred medical care to the Emergency Medical Services personnel at 1:06 p.m.