DOH confirms another travel-related dengue case on Oahu

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed another travel-related case of dengue on Oahu, about a week after a previous case was reported, bringing the total to six in the state so far this year.

DOH said the individual traveled to a region where dengue is known to be spread, and that teams were deployed to inspect and conduct mosquito control in affected areas, but did not disclose where.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert last Tuesday, notifying health care providers and public health authorities of an increased risk of dengue virus in the U.S. this year.

“Global incidence of dengue in 2024 has been the highest on record for this calendar year; many countries are reporting higher-than-usual dengue case numbers,” said the CDC in the alert. “In 2024, countries in the Americas have reported a record-breaking number of dengue cases, exceeding the highest number ever recorded in a single year.”

From Jan. 1 to June 24 of this year, countries in the Americas reported more than 9.7 million dengue cases, two times more than the 4.6 million cases reported last year. During this time period, a higher-than-expected number of dengue cases — 745 cases —have been identified among U.S. travelers.

Puerto Rico in March declared a public health emergency due to a rapid rise in dengue cases that has exceeded historical figures.

Hawaii’s six confirmed travel-related dengue cases so far this year include one on Maui and five on Oahu.

These residents were exposed “from various locations around the world,” according to DOH. None were locally acquired.

Dengue outbreaks occur in parts of Central and South America; parts of Asia, including the Philippines; the Middle East; Africa; and some Pacific Islands, including American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau; and parts of the Caribbean including Puerto Rico.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person, according to DOH. While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established here.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Although life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week.

The community is asked to help reduce the risk of local transmission by exercising best practices, DOH said, which include taking precautions before and during travel to an area with dengue risks.

Travelers returning from an area with dengue risks, for instance, should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If dengue symptoms develop within two weeks upon return, they should seek medical evaluation.

Health officials also recommend eliminating mosquito-breeding sites in and around homes by pouring out containers of standing water.

Visit this DOH website to learn more ways to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.