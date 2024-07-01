State installing 9 more raised crosswalks across Molokai

State officials say nine raised crosswalks are to be installed on Molokai roads this month.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said work to install the crosswalks will begin Monday, July 8, and will last through Friday, July 19. Construction will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only.

During construction, one lane will be closed, while the remaining lane will be contraflowed to allow travel to continue in both directions.

The raised crosswalks are to be installed on Molokai as traffic calming devices to promote pedestrian safety, according to HDOT, by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas.

HDOT is also installing speed tables and speed humps throughout state roadways.

The nine raised crosswalks are to be installed at the following locations:

>> Near milepost 0.01 on Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), near the intersection of Ala Malama Avenue.

>> Near milepost 0.27 on Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), near the intersection with Ailoa Street and fronting Kaunakakai Elementary School.

>> Near milepost 0.34 on Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), near the intersection with Oki Place.

>> Near milepost 13.25 and 13.32 on Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), at the entrance of Kilohana Elementary School.

>> Near milepost 1.35 on Maunaloa Highway (Route 460), near the intersection of Kahiwa Street.

>> Near milepost 1.76 on Kalae Highway (Route 470), near the intersection of Farrington Avenue (two raised crosswalks to be installed).

>> Near milepost 1.05 and 1.10 on Farrington Avenue (Route 480), fronting Molokaʻi High School (two raised crosswalks to be installed).

HDOT says that based on data it has gathered, there is a 47% average reduction in motorists exceeding the posted speed limit in areas with raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps.