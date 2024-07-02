This easy pasta dish boasts vibrant flavors

This super fast and super easy summer pasta recipe barely cooks peak-season corn and zucchini, maintaining their freshness and crunch while highlighting their vibrant flavor. This same quick-cooking method is applied to the shrimp, which keeps its bite by spending little time in the pan. (While corn and zucchini turn mushy if overcooked, shrimp turns tough and rubbery.) Finishing off this summer pasta is a shower of fresh basil and mint, which cling to each glossy strand of linguine. Feel free to add whatever vegetables and herbs catch your eye at the market. This pasta is best eaten al fresco.

Linguine With Zucchini, Corn and Shrimp

Ingredients:

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 pound linguine or other long pasta

• 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed (about 20 shrimp)

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 4 tablespoons olive oil

• 6 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 medium shallot or 1/2 medium onion, minced

• Red-pepper flakes

• 1 large zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch rounds, then each round cut into quarters

• 2 cups corn kernels (2 to 3 large ears)

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint, for garnishing

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, for garnishing

Directions:

In a large pasta pot, bring salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to the packaging directions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then drain the pasta and return it to the pot.

Meanwhile, pat the shrimp dry with a paper towel and season with salt. In a separate large pot, melt 2 tablespoons of butter into 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high. Add shrimp in a single layer and cook until just opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Use tongs or a slotted spoon to extract shrimp and set aside.

Maintaining medium-high heat, add the garlic, shallot and a pinch each of salt, black pepper and red pepper, stirring constantly until the garlic is fragrant and shallot is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes. Add corn along with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and a pinch of salt; stir to coat. Cook until the corn is bright yellow and warm, about 2 minutes. Be careful not to overcook the vegetables, they should maintain their crispness.

Add pasta to the pot with the vegetables, followed by the shrimp, 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Stir to combine, reheating the shrimp while creating a glossy sauce, for about 90 seconds. Remove from heat and add chopped mint and basil and stir. Adjust seasonings to taste. Serve immediately.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4-6.