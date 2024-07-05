Motorcyclist, 44, dies in Fourth of July collision on Kauai

A 44-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV on Thursday night, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Police said that at about 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, the Hanamaulu man was heading east on Kaumualii Highway when he collided with a 2021 Dodge SUV with three occupants.

The SUV was traveling west, and attempting to make a left turn onto Tartar Drive.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries from the collision, police said, while medics treated one of the SUV occupants on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed appears to be factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said this was Kauai’s fifth traffic fatality this year.