Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 5, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Motorcyclist, 44, dies in Fourth of July collision on Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Traffic

A 44-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV on Thursday night, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Police said that at about 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, the Hanamaulu man was heading east on Kaumualii Highway when he collided with a 2021 Dodge SUV with three occupants.

The SUV was traveling west, and attempting to make a left turn onto Tartar Drive.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries from the collision, police said, while medics treated one of the SUV occupants on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed appears to be factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said this was Kauai’s fifth traffic fatality this year.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide