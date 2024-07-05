Letter: Trump demonstrates that he can’t be trusted

Adding to a recent letter on Donald Trump, bad or rude behavior and entitlement have exploded due in large degree to Trumpism (“Trump is no ‘isolationist’; he is merely ‘Trumpist,’” Star-Advertiser, June 20). Trump ignores oaths to the Constitution and rule of law. He attacks federal agencies and our judicial system. Rules, laws and processes are used to his convenience.

One example is Trump’s views and handling of classified documents. I accessed classified data as a Department of Defense civilian. If I had done what Trump has, I would have lost my security clearance and been subject to arrest, punishment, loss of job and loss of retirement benefits.

Trump cannot be trusted with classified data, and a president cannot execute the office without security clearance. Trump must not be president, regardless of who the Democratic candidate is.

Richard Abe

Punchbowl

