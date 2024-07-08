Baldwin alum named player of the week in prestigious Cape Cod League

Baldwin alumnus Wehiwa Aloy was named one of two players of the week in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League today.

The Arkansas shortstop and 2025 MLB Draft prospect is having a huge summer for Yarmouth-Dennis in the top summer baseball league in the country.

Aloy leads the Cape with eight homers, 21 RBIs and 1.051 OPS entering this week after hammering six home runs in his last five games.

He became the 13th player in the history of the league to homer three times in a single game on July 4.

In five games played last week, Aloy drove in 11 runs and slashed .409/1.227/1.636.

A Star-Advertiser All-State first-team selection as a senior with the Bears, Aloy spent his freshman season in college at Sacramento State before transferring to Arkansas prior to last season.

He hit .270 in 60 games played in his sophomore season with nine doubles and a team-leading 14 homers and 56 RBIs.