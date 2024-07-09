This simple frittata is packed with veggies

This simple frittata — just eggs, vegetables, fresh herbs and a little Parmesan if you’re feeling luxurious — is proof that eating well doesn’t have to be deprivational. It can also be delicious.

More-Vegetable-Than-Egg Frittata

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 onion, sliced (optional)

• Salt and black pepper

• 4 to 6 cups of any chopped or sliced raw or barely cooked vegetables

• 1/4 cup fresh basil or parsley leaves, or 1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon or mint leaves, or any other herb

• 2 or 3 eggs

• 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

Put olive oil in a skillet (preferably nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron) and turn heat to medium. When fat is hot, add onion, if using, and cook, sprinkling with salt and pepper, until it is soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Add vegetables, raise heat and cook, stirring occasionally until they soften, from a couple of minutes for greens to 15 minutes for sliced potatoes. Adjust heat so vegetables brown a little without scorching. (With precooked vegetables, just add them to onions and stir before proceeding.)

When vegetables are nearly done, turn heat to low and add herb. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender.

Meanwhile, beat eggs with some salt and pepper, along with cheese if you are using it. Pour over vegetables, distributing them evenly. Cook, undisturbed, until eggs are barely set, 10 minutes or so; run pan under broiler for a minute or 2 if top does not set. Cut frittata into wedges and serve hot, warm or at room temperature.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 2-4.