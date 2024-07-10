Man, 66, dies after being hit by vehicle on Kapolei Parkway

A 66-year-old pedestrian died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Kapolei Parkway near Kunehi Street in Kapolei, police said.

At about 8:59 p.m., the victim attempted to cross Kapolei Parkway outside of a marked crosswalk and was struck when he walked into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man, according to a report from the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded, treated the critically injured pedestrian and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motorist remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Speed may be a contributing factor in the collision, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, according to police who continue to investigate the fatality.

This was Oahu’s 16th traffic fatality this year, compared with 27 at the same time in 2023.