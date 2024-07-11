Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 74, with possible medical condition dies after crashing vehicle in Manoa

A 74-year-old man, who police say may have been suffering from a medical condition, died after crashing his vehicle in Manoa Wednesday morning.

At about 10 a.m., the motorist was traveling north on Oahu Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, which went through the East Manoa Road intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old woman who was traveling south on Oahu Avenue, according to a report by the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The man was unresponsive and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel transported him in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was not injured and remained on scene, police said.

Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision, police said.

This was Oahu’s 17th traffic fatality this year compared with 27 at the same time in 2023.

