Monday, July 15, 2024

Bicyclist, 54, critically injured in Maili hit-and-run

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu police are searching for the motorist who struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run Sunday night on Farrington Highway in Maili, leaving him unconscious.

The bicyclist, a 54-year-old man, was ejected onto the roadway and unresponsive when Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the collision occurred at about 9 p.m. Sunday. The bicyclist was reported to be crossing Farrington Highway near Kimo Street when he was struck by the unidentified motorist, who continued westbound without stopping to render aid or provide information.

No description of the vehicle or suspect was provided.

Police said it remains unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in this collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.

