Suspect sought in attempted sex assault in Waikiki

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for attempted first-degree sexual assault in Waikiki last week.

Police said at about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, the victim swam at Fort DeRussy Beach with a man she had just met. After they were finished swimming, the man allegedly attempted to sexually assault her using physical force. She was able to fight him off, police said.

The suspect then allegedly fled in an unknown direction.

Police have released video footage of the suspect, described as an unknown male in his 20s to 30s with curly, black hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build.

He is also described as six-feet-four-inches tall, about 200 pounds, and was last seen in an Aloha shirt and dark slacks.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the free P3 Tips app.

