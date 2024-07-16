This tofu stir-fry boasts intense flavors

Intensely flavorful, this stir-fry harnesses the fresh, citrusy notes of lemongrass in a punchy marinade that doubles as the stir-fry sauce. While the tofu only needs a short soak in the lemongrass marinade before cooking, it also benefits from a longer one, so feel free to prep ahead and refrigerate overnight. This recipe’s cooking method is a combination of stir-frying and steaming: Searing the onions and tofu on high heat creates smoky notes, and covering the pan during cooking ensures that the broccoli stays bright green as it cooks through. If your skillet or wok doesn’t come with a lid, slide a large sheet pan over the cooking vessel. This hearty stir-fry can be eaten alone, with rice or tossed through glass or rice noodles.

Lemongrass Tofu and Broccoli

Ingredients for the lemongrass marinade:

• 3 lemongrass stalks (white parts only), finely chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

• 2 tablespoons canola or other neutral oil

• 4 teaspoons sesame oil

• 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar

• 3/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

Ingredients for the stir-fry:

• 1 (14- to 16-ounce) block extra-firm tofu, drained and cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1 yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

• 1 pound broccoli, cut into small florets and halved

• Salt and pepper

• Big handful chopped cilantro or scallions

• Cooked rice, rice noodles or glass noodles, for serving

Directions:

Make the lemongrass marinade: Place the lemongrass, garlic, soy sauce, neutral oil, sesame oil, sugar, turmeric and crushed red pepper in a large bowl; stir to combine.

Add the tofu cubes to the marinade and toss to coat. Leave the tofu to marinate for 10 minutes. (You can let the tofu marinate, covered, in the fridge for up to 24 hours.)

Heat a wok or large (12-inch) skillet on medium-high for 2 minutes.

Add the onions to the tofu and give them a quick toss so they’re coated in the marinade. When the skillet is hot, add the tofu and onions and cook, tossing often, until the onions have softened slightly, about 2 minutes.

Add the broccoli, season well with salt and pepper, and toss.

Reduce heat to medium, cover (a sheet pan works well here) and cook for 2 minutes. Uncover, give it a quick toss and cover again. Cook for 1 minute or until the broccoli is just tender and still bright green.

Top with cilantro or scallions and serve with rice or noodles.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.