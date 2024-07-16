Schauffele seeks attitude edge to tame wind-swept Troon

TROON, Scotland >> PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is eager to test his links-golf experience in the rough weather often seen at the British Open, hoping the right attitude will help him overcome the predicted inclement weather conditions.

The official tournament forecast for Royal Troon, site of the 152nd Open Championship, predicts unsettled weather for Thursday’s opening round followed by rain and stronger winds through the weekend.

“If the weather gets really bad, you just have to, as always, take the bunkers out of play and really try and plot your way around the property,” world number three and Olympic champion Schauffele told reporters. “It doesn’t have to be super pretty.”

Schauffele, paired with fellow American and three-times Open champion Tiger Woods for the first two rounds, does not feel like a veteran links golfer despite it being his seventh attempt at lifting the Claret Jug.

He credited his low expectations and four days of drinking beer and eating pretzels in Germany for the relaxed approach which helped him to a runner-up finish in the 2018 Open at Carnoustie.

Royal Troon, with its feared “Postage Stamp” green on the 123-yard eighth hole, would test the world’s top golfers even in good weather.

“Overall, I think it’s a really fair test of golf. If it’s really windy, it will be really fun,” Schauffele said.

“I expect bad weather for it to play tough and for people to complain and whine. If you have a good attitude, you get that edge.”