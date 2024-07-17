EPA completes drinking water, wastewater mission in Lahaina

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today said it has completed its “Drinking Water and Wastewater mission” in Lahaina in response to the Aug. 8 wildfires.

The EPA said it worked alongside other agencies to help restore drinking water and wastewater services to the community impacted by wildfires in Lahaina. That mission is now considered complete ahead of the fire’s one-year anniversary.

“It was our honor to serve alongside the Lahaina community to help restore, rebuild and repair drinking water and wastewater systems following the devastating wildfires that swept across the island of Maui,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe in a news release. “Access to safe drinking water is vital to protecting public health and the environment and getting this special community back on its feet. I want to thank all our local, state, and federal partners for their crucial partnership and collaboration, and look forward to continuing to work closely with them.”

Starting Jan. 4, the EPA said it tested drinking water quality in 1,308 lateral service lines that connect water mains to properties with burned structures.

If contamination was detected, or if a lateral line was too damaged to be sampled, it was isolated from the main distribution line and marked for future replacement.

The EPA also sampled 135 fire hydrants for chlorine residual and volatile organic compounds, among other contaminants; isolated 589 contaminated laterals; and cleared and inspected 97,749 feet of sewer lines in Lahaina.

Data from EPA’s efforts are being used to help determine whether water is potable and ready for use.

To date, the unsafe water advisory has been lifted for all area of Upper Kula and some parts of Lahaina, according to Maui’s Department of Water Supply’s map.

On June 12, area L-6B — which includes properties primarily along stretches of Honoapiilani Highway and Ainakea Road — was lifted from the unsafe water advisory. The advisory remains in place for Lahaina areas L-5, L6, and L-6A, according to the Department of Water Supply.

The state Health Department advises residents of affected areas to not use tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

The EPA, upon the request of the state and Maui County, provided this technical assistance under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The EPA said it will continue to support recovery efforts on Maui through its Sustainability Advisor, Adrienne Priselac, whose goal is to help rebuild communities and restore watersheds to build resilience for future climate change impacts and disasters.