Kauai DMV services limited due to Microsoft disruption

The Kauai County Department of Motor Vehicles said this morning that its services are limited, and that driver’s license transactions are unavailable today, due to the global disruption of Microsoft Windows computers.

All DMV kiosks are also inoperable, according to a county news release issued at 9:30 a.m. today.

“Our IT officials have been working through the night on the disruption that has affected our County of Kaua‘i systems,” said Finance Director Michelle Lizama in a statement. “We have restored most of our systems to full operation; however, we are still experiencing several issues with our computers that provide DMV function. We thank our customers for their continued patience as our team diligently works to fully restore our systems and resume normal operations.”

The Kauai DMV at this time will not be able to offer state IDs and CDL transactions, or financial responsibility assistance for driver’s licenses that have holds or flags until the system is up again.

Additionally, no credit card transactions will be available. Cash and checks, however, are still accepted.

The DMV is still able to conduct road tests and motor vehicle transactions, unless they involve out-of-state vehicles.

“DMV officials will continue to assist appointment holders coming in today, July 19, as well as walk-ins, and will provide guidance and help as much as possible,” said officials in a statement.

The Kauai Department of Water this morning had also been experiencing technical difficulties due to the Microsoft update, leaving computer workstations and email communications offline.

As of 12:30 p.m., the department said those workstations and email communications are back online, and that it has resumed normal business operations for all administrative, billing and engineering services.

“DOW IT officials have completed the necessary steps to restore all workstations and computer systems,” said the department in a news release. “DOW field operations and water services were not impacted. DOW thanks customers for their patience and cooperation during the brief adjustment to its walk-in services.”

The state Division on Boating and Ocean Recreation, meanwhile, sent an alert out shortly after noon today saying that U.S. Coast Guard communications are down until further notice, and that Channel 16 will not be monitored until the system is restored.

The U.S. Coast Guard dispatch can be reached at 808-842-2600.