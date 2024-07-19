2024 Election: AHU ISA, Lei

Name on ballot:

AHU ISA, Lei

Running for:

OHA At-Large Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram

Current occupation:

Principal Broker/adjunct professor

Age:

69

Previous job history:

Professor /Broker realtor

Previous elected office, if any:

State Representative, State elected Board of Education, OHA Trustee

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

Trustee of various other organizations , and Boards

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

Prioritize yhis question: most pressing issue is “TRANSPARENCY of OHA” . ie. Why would The Legislature receive testimonies ON bills stamped OHA..when Trustees hadn’t even been given the opportunity see them, or Sign them?

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

Trite question ( asked over 4 elections now) Read the Ka Wai Ola

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

$4M was spent on this, and plans drawn which was taken out to the Community, but was shelved when new Admin took over.

High rise affordable rentals on NA LAMA KUKUI’s parking lots were discussed, planned when Lisa Victor and Kama Hopkins were there.. it’s been over 14 years since OHA was given these Kaka’ako “junk restricted “ lands and administrations have cone and gone… snd NOTHING has happened except for Saturday open markets and food trucks.

Hello beneficiaries! This is your TRUST FUND! The TRUSTEES HAVE A FIDUCIARY DUTY here to YOU!🥲

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

The Establishment HAS FORSAKEN our people .. Taxes, housing, majorly imported

Food, air transportation.. 😞

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

MUTE question.. grateful for CNHA!! Mahalo for COUNCIL FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN ADVANCEMENT’s CEO KUHIO LEWIS!💯%.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

OMG! .

I, as a former Trustee, could wala’au on this.. but not here in this forum.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Just like JD Vance coming from poor, rural beginnings, I always go back to Maslows law: BASIC NEEDS(housing, food, health, SAFETY, before you can even begin to Educate , teach. Civil Beats article mentioned that survey of homeless .. over 30% identified as Native Hawaiians!!! OUR GOVT (includes OHA) has PRICED our People PUT OF PARADISE!!

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

Over the many years of my life, from living in Public Housing, to being a single parent raising two children and escaping from an abusive environment, I can RELATE, EMPATHIZE, KNOW & UNDERSTAND the Plight of our Hawaiian people. Haunani and Mililani Trask fought hard for our La Hui— Ka Lahui.. and that’s why when Mililani asked Kai snd myself to run again, how could I refuse, and not feel selfish and guilty.🙂‍↕️