2024 Election: Kong, Sam Satoru

Name on ballot:

Kong, Sam Satoru

Running for:

State House – District 33

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

friendsforsamkong.com

Current occupation:

House of Representative

Age:

64

Previous job history:

Owner of Sam’s Cab

Owner of Aiea Florist

Software Plus Computer Technician

SERVCO Electronic Technician

USAF Electronic Technician

Previous elected office, if any:

House of Representative, District 33

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I bring a diverse and extensive set of qualifications to represent the people of District 33, rooted in a lifetime of service, community engagement, and professional expertise. I served ten years in the United States Air Force as an electronic technician, instilling in me a strong sense of discipline, dedication, and teamwork. Following my military service, I worked as a computer technician and later founded Aiea Florist, which I owned and operated for over two decades, providing me with firsthand insights into the challenges and opportunities facing local businesses. Since being elected in 2014, I have been dedicated to advocating for the needs and interests of our community, serving on key House Committees including Economic Development, Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs, and Tourism, where I contribute to policies promoting economic growth, protecting legal and indigenous rights, and supporting our vital tourism industry. My ongoing engagement with constituents ensures that their voices are heard in the legislature, and I am committed to continuing to serve our district with integrity, commitment, and a focus on fostering positive change for all residents.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue facing residents in our district is the high cost of living, which includes housing affordability, healthcare costs, and everyday expenses. Many families struggle to make ends meet, and this impacts their overall quality of life. To address this problem, I have advocated for and support policies that increase the availability of affordable housing, such as incentivizing the development of affordable rental units. Additionally, this past Session I worked towards improving access to healthcare by supporting legislation that reduced medical costs and expands coverage options. By focusing on these key areas, we can help alleviate the financial burden on residents and ensure that everyone in our district can thrive.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

To help residents cope with Hawaiʻi’s high cost of living, I propose several state-level initiatives: increasing investment in affordable housing by offering incentives to developers and streamlining permitting processes; reducing the General Excise Tax on essential goods; expanding Medicaid coverage and supporting state-funded healthcare programs to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability; and supporting workforce development for high-

demand, well-paying jobs and advocating for living wages. These measures aim to reduce the financial burden on residents and create a more sustainable and equitable economy.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

To help Hawaiʻi home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates, the Legislature can implement stricter regulations on rate increases, encourage competition among insurers, and create a state-sponsored insurance pool for affordable options. We can also work to fund risk mitigation programs, educate homeowners on cost-reducing measures, establish reinsurance programs to manage risk, and advocate for federal support to address Hawaiʻi’s unique challenges.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes, Hawaiʻi’s tourism-dependent economy can be diversified, and we as a State can support this by investing in technology and innovation through grants and infrastructure, promoting renewable energy projects, expanding local agriculture, and developing healthcare and biotechnology sectors. Additionally, enhancing education and workforce development, supporting creative and cultural industries, and strengthening small-scale manufacturing and exports can create a more resilient and sustainable economic future for Hawaiʻi.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

We must work with the City & County to streamline the permitting process and provide incentives for developers to build affordable rental units and homes. Second, we should allocate funding and resources to rehabilitate existing properties and develop new affordable housing projects. Exploring public-private partnerships to leverage resources and expertise in building affordable housing is crucial. These steps aim to address the housing crisis and ensure all residents have access to safe and affordable housing options.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

To better support and improve public education in Hawaiʻi, we should prioritize increased funding for schools to reduce class sizes, improve teacher salaries, and enhance educational resources. Investing in school infrastructure and technology is crucial to create conducive learning environments and prepare students for future challenges. Supporting professional development programs for educators promotes effective teaching practices and curriculum innovation. Fostering community partnerships to enhance parental involvement and student support services further improves educational outcomes statewide, ensuring every student can succeed.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

As the representative advocating for the interests of Halawa and Aiea, I believe that pursuing the construction of a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa is essential. A new stadium not only enhances the experience for sports fans and event attendees but also supports our local economy by attracting larger events, boosting tourism, and providing for more affordable housing development. Moreover, it provides an opportunity to create more businesses and housing and improve transportation infrastructure in the surrounding area, benefiting both residents and visitors alike. Therefore, I support the state’s efforts to move forward with the construction of a new Aloha Stadium in Halawa to ensure we have a state-of-the-art facility that meets the needs of our community for years to come.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I believe voters should have the opportunity to regularly assess and decide whether elected officials continue to represent their interests through elections. Term limits can disrupt continuity and institutional knowledge, which are crucial for effective legislative governance. This ensures accountability and allows legislators to build expertise and relationships over time, better serving their constituents and the State. Therefore, I believe maintaining the current system is in the best interest of Hawaiʻi’s legislative process.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

To enhance transparency in local government, I have supported legislation to implement comprehensive campaign finance reform to increase disclosure requirements and limit contributions from special interests. I always encourage public participation through town hall meetings, surveys, and forums to gather feedback and foster community engagement in decision-making processes.

What will be your top priority if elected?

If elected, my top priority will be to address the pressing issues of affordable housing and economic development. I will work tirelessly to increase the availability of affordable housing through innovative policies and partnerships. Simultaneously, I will focus on fostering economic growth, supporting local businesses, and advocating for job creation initiatives that benefit our community. Additionally, I will prioritize improving public education and enhancing healthcare access.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I’m very reachable… 808-699-0222