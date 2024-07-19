2024 Election: Rebecca Villegas

Name on ballot:

Rebecca Villegas

Running for:

Hawaii county council – District 7

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

Vote-Villegas.com

Current occupation:

Hawaii County Council Member, District 7

Age:

50

Previous job history:

Kona Brewing Company – Hawaii Marketing Manager

Kona Brewers Festival – Event Manager

Bamboo Shute Creations – Owner

Catholic Charities Group Home for Teenage Foster Girls – Counselor

AmeriCorps National & Community Service – Environmental Educator

Previous elected office, if any:

Hawaii County Council Member, District 7

Please describe your qualifications to represent the voters of your county.

I’m honored to have been elected for and served for three terms as the Hawaii County Council Member for District 7. I am currently running for my fourth and final term in office. During my first three terms I successfully passed a number of important pieces of legislation. Examples include prohibiting the use of glyphosate in our county parks & facilities, banning the sale of non-mineral sunscreens in Hawaii County, and establishing the Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience.

Being born and raised on the Big Island, I am rooted and grounded to this place and our people. My family goes back five generations in Hawai’i giving me a vast understanding of how we’ve gotten to where we are now. I have the values, vision and vested interest in the future of my island home.

With a track record of integrity, stewardship, and listening for common goals, I’ve involved my constituents in solution-finding and decision-making every step of the way. Through years of advocating for the ethical care of our island home, I have collaborated with local business, political and community leaders. By looking to the wisdom of our host culture, I believe there is opportunity for us to solve the significant challenges caused by climate change.

Our County continues to be faced with a variety of issues ranging from a shortage of affordable work force housing, inadequate infrastructure, homelessness, and the effects of climate change. I have proven myself a balanced, credible and proven public servant who prioritizes the people over the politics. My continued service in this role will provide District 7 with continuity of leadership. I believe that I am the best candidate running for the honor of serving Hawaii County’s District 7 in this election cycle and humbly ask for the continued support of District 7 constituents. Vote Villegas for Hawaii County Council District 7.

What is the most pressing issue facing the voters you seek to represent, and how would you address the problem?

Hawaii County District 7, encompassing areas such as Kailua-Kona, faces several significant issues, but one of the biggest concerns is housing affordability and availability. This problem impacts many residents, leading to overcrowding, increased homelessness, and economic instability for families. While in office I have supported affordable housing development, funded supportive housing projects, emergency shelters and engaged the community to ensure that housing policies reflect the needs of District 7.

Addressing the housing crisis in Hawaii County District 7 requires a multi-faceted approach that involves policy reform, community collaboration, and leveraging various resources. By implementing these strategies, it is possible to make significant progress in ensuring that all residents have access to safe, affordable, and stable housing.

Do you support or oppose the development of the Thirty Meter Telescope? Please explain.

I acknowledge the significance of Mauna Kea and recognize that the Mauna is not just a location but a sacred site for many Native Hawaiians. It holds cultural, spiritual, and historical significance that goes beyond its geographical presence. I have the utmost respect for Hawaiian people, their indigenous rights and autonomy. My stance is rooted in a deep respect for the rights of Indigenous people to govern and make decisions about their land and cultural site. I honor and support their voices and decisions regarding what happens to their ancestral lands. The opposition of TMT by cultural practitioners, community leaders and activists directly influences my opposition of TMT. I support their decision and stand in solidarity with their efforts to protect their cultural heritage and exercise sovereignty.

I do not support the Thirty Meter Telescope project because I believe it is crucial to honor the will of the Hawaiian people. Mauna Kea is a sacred site with deep cultural and spiritual significance for many Native Hawaiians, and they have expressed strong opposition to the TMT. My stance is rooted in respect for their right to protect their ancestral lands and to make decisions about their cultural heritage. Supporting their position is not only a matter of cultural preservation but also an ethical commitment to justice and equity. While I recognize the scientific potential of the TMT, it is vital that we prioritize the voices and rights of Indigenous communities in such matters

What are the best ways for county government to alleviate homelessness on the island and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

Addressing homelessness on Hawaii Island requires a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach that tackles the root causes of homelessness while providing immediate support to those in need.

Some of the strategies I have worked on while in office include incentivizing developers to build affordable housing units, forming partnerships with and funding non-profits, private developers and community organizations to co-develop affordable housing projects. I utilize the term “work force housing” to educate community about the difference between “affordable housing” and “low income housing”. I have provided funding that supports wraparound services including mental health care, substance abuse treatment, job training, educational opportunities and sending people home. I continue to engage community in addressing homelessness through volunteer programs and local initiatives collaborating with Community Policing, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and our local homeless service providers. I am also a strong voice and require service providers receiving millions of dollars in tax payer money to be accountable for the monies they receive and authentically provide the services they are funded to provide.

By continuing to implement these strategies, our county will continue to take significant steps toward reducing homelessness on Hawaii Island. The key is to address both immediate needs and underlying causes, ensuring a holistic and sustainable approach to this persistent problem

What can the county do to help island residents cope with the overall high cost of living in Hawaii?

The rising cost of living on Hawaii Island is a significant challenge for working and middle-class families, making it difficult to afford housing and cover other essential expenses. During my time serving District 7 on the Hawaii County Council we have implemented several measures to alleviate this burden and support residents in securing affordable housing and managing living costs. Strategies I’ve worked on include incentivizing affordable housing development, supporting accessory dwelling units, funding expanded rental assistance and home ownership programs, and supporting local job training and businesses.

Our county government has played a crucial role in addressing the rising cost of living on Hawaii Island through a combination of housing policies, economic development initiatives, and social support programs. By increasing the supply of affordable housing, providing rental assistance, supporting local businesses, and offering financial education, I am determined to continue helping working and middle-class residents achieve economic stability and improve their quality of life.

How prepared is the county to deal with a major natural disaster and what would you do to improve preparedness and responsiveness?

The County of Hawaii released its Integrated Climate Action Plan (ICAP) on June 30, 2023. This plan outlines a comprehensive strategy to combat climate change and enhance the resilience of the county’s infrastructure and services. The ICAP was developed through a cross-departmental effort, bringing together various stakeholders to ensure a unified approach to climate action.

The ICAP identifies key actions the county needs to take to achieve its climate goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting renewable energy, and improving energy efficiency. It also includes measures to adapt to climate impacts such as sea level rise, extreme weather events, and other environmental changes. The plan emphasizes accountability and transparency, with tools like the Hawaii Island Sustainability Dashboard to track progress on emissions and other sustainability metrics.

I passed legislation that established a new Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience to lead our efforts. This office is focused on reducing emissions, promoting sustainable practices, and collaborating with the community to advance responsible environmental policies. The creation of this office reflects my commitment to building a sustainable and resilient future for Hawaii.

What measures, if any, should county government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals?

The Hawaii County Council is in the process of implementing various measures to regulate short-term vacation rentals (STVRs) and to address concerns such as housing availability, neighborhood disruption, and compliance with zoning laws.

There are a number of policies related to zoning regulations that are being considered. Those include zoning restrictions that define zones where STVR’s are allowed or prohibited and limiting SVRs to certain areas in order to preserve residential neighborhoods. I would support setting a cap on the number of STVR permits issued in specific areas to prevent oversaturation and even consider a moratorium that would halt the issuance of new permits in areas experiencing high levels of STVR activity until further studies are conducted.

There is a need for safety and health standards to ensure STVRs meet safety, health and building standards. More importantly is the need for an enforcement mechanism. We must establish a dedicated enforcement team to monitor compliance and address violations. This team would also enforce strict noise ordinances to minimize disturbances in residential areas and advise on the implementation of parking restrictions to prevent congestion caused by STVR guests.

In order to balance everyone’s interests, we must first do an economic impact study to understand the economic impact of STVRs on local tourism and housing markets. In the interim, and to address housing shortages, I support providing incentives for property owners to offer long-term rentals instead of STVRs.

I support adopting a combination of these measures in order to effectively regulate short-term vacation rentals and balance the needs of residents, tourists, and property owners while preserving the character of local communities.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime on Hawaii island?

As the Council Member for District 7 I have taken a variety of measures to reduce crime,. These strategies encompassed prevention, intervention, and enforcement strategies.

By providing support for and working with Community Policing we have established stronger relationships between law enforcement and community. By funding more police officer positions, I’ve worked to ensure our County can provide a more visible police presence in high-crime areas. Providing our law officers with adequate training in de-escalation, cultural competency, and crisis intervention gives them the tools to navigate the diverse circumstances they are faced with daily.

I have been and I will remain a strong voice for improved social services. Primarily mental health services with a focus on expanding access to mental health care and substance abuse treatment. I am also addressing the issues of homelessness by working with service providers to fund programs that transition people to stable housing options, pay for their journey home to other states, and engage in authentic outreach strategies.

My commitment to inter-agency collaboration has helped facilitate coordinated efforts between law enforcement, social services, educational institutions, and community organizations. Through public-private partnership, I’ve engaged businesses and non-profits in crime prevention and community development initiatives.

By implementing a comprehensive approach that includes these measures, I’ve supported our county government’s important work toward reducing crime and improving the overall safety and quality of life for our residents.

What will be your top priority if elected?

There are several strategies I support and will continue prioritizing funding for in order to address Hawaii County’s aging infrastructure, particularly concerning sewers, streets, and other essential services.

One such strategy is a Comprehensive Infrastructure Assessment. Initiating a thorough assessment of the current state of Hawaii County’s infrastructure, focusing on sewers, streets, water systems, and other critical areas will identify areas in most urgent need of repair, upgrade, or replacement. Based on this assessment, we can propose a long-term infrastructure plan that outlines priorities for maintenance, repair, and modernization. This plan will consider future growth projections and climate resilience measures. We will then identify and pursue federal, state, and private funding opportunities to support infrastructure projects. This will include grants, loans, partnerships, and infrastructure investment programs aimed at improving aging infrastructure. Infrastructure upgrades must prioritize safety, reliability, and resilience against natural disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, and volcanic activity, which are unique challenges in Hawaii. Exploring opportunities to integrate green infrastructure solutions, such as sustainable drainage systems (green roofs, permeable pavements), will improve water management and reduce the strain on aging sewer systems. We will continue to hold public meetings, forums, and consultations with residents, businesses, and community organizations to gather input on infrastructure needs and priorities. This engagement will help build support for proposed initiatives.

We must work closely with state and federal agencies, as well as neighboring counties and municipalities, to coordinate infrastructure planning and leverage resources. Encouraging sustainable development practices that reduce infrastructure strain, such as compact development, mixed-use zoning, and transit-oriented development, will help alleviate traffic and sewer capacity issues. Last, but not least, we will establish metrics to monitor the progress of infrastructure projects and regularly assess the effectiveness of implemented strategies. We must be prepared to adapt plans based on changing needs, technology advancements, and community feedback.

By proposing and implementing these strategies, I will continue working to improve Hawaii County’s aging infrastructure, ensuring it meets the needs of a growing population while enhancing safety, reliability, and modernization.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

During my years of service on the Hawaii County Council I have taken several steps to make the county administration more transparent and accessible to the public. Some of these steps include advocating for open data policies, hosting town halls and participating in public forums, supporting whistleblower protection, streamlining public records requests, encouraging ethics and transparency training, pushing for comprehensive audit and oversight mechanisms, and leading by example. I remain committed to transparency by making my own actions and decisions as a council member accessible and understandable to the public through updates and engagement.