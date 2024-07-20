Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HFD airlifts lost hikers from Friendship Trail in Kaneohe

By Star-Advertiser staff

Two female hikers were rescued by Honolulu Fire Department crews Saturday evening after losing their way on the Friendship Trail in Kaneohe.

HFD received a 911 call from one of the lost hikers at 5:14 p.m. and responded with five units staffed with a total of 13 personnel. The first unit arrived at 5:22 p.m. and secured a landing zone nearby in preparation for a search and rescue operation by air.

With the geolocation from the 911 cell phone call, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was able to locate the pair on a mountain ridge above the Kapaa Quarry at 6:03 p.m. Rescuers were dropped to their location at 6:08 p.m. and Air 1 “skillfully hovered and lowered a rescuer to extract each of them off of the mountainside individually,” according to an HFD news release.

The hikers were safely airlifted to a nearby parking lot owned by the HC&D LLC, with the first arriving at 6:22 p.m. and the second at 6:33 p.m. They did not require medical attention.

HFD did not provide their ages or hometowns.

