HFD airlifts lost hikers from Friendship Trail in Kaneohe
Two female hikers were rescued by Honolulu Fire Department crews Saturday evening after losing their way on the Friendship Trail in Kaneohe.
HFD received a 911 call from one of the lost hikers at 5:14 p.m. and responded with five units staffed with a total of 13 personnel. The first unit arrived at 5:22 p.m. and secured a landing zone nearby in preparation for a search and rescue operation by air.
With the geolocation from the 911 cell phone call, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was able to locate the pair on a mountain ridge above the Kapaa Quarry at 6:03 p.m. Rescuers were dropped to their location at 6:08 p.m. and Air 1 “skillfully hovered and lowered a rescuer to extract each of them off of the mountainside individually,” according to an HFD news release.
The hikers were safely airlifted to a nearby parking lot owned by the HC&D LLC, with the first arriving at 6:22 p.m. and the second at 6:33 p.m. They did not require medical attention.
HFD did not provide their ages or hometowns.