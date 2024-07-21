Hawaii leaders praise Biden after historic announcement

Hawaii leaders praised President Joe Biden today after his historic announcement that he was dropping out of the 2024 election race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gov. Josh Green noted Biden’s immediate support for Maui after the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires that killed at least 102 people and destroyed much of Lahaina.

”President Biden and his family have made this decision, which I said all along was his and theirs to make. I have no doubt that it was a difficult decision and in this, I thank him again for his selfless leadership,” Green, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement.

“On behalf of the state of Hawai’i, especially the residents of Maui, I express our forever-gratitude to President Biden for granting wildfire disaster relief within an unprecedented six hours of our making the request in a time of our people’s deepest need.”

Hawaii Democrats in Congress joined in praising the president with two of them — Sen. Mazie Hirono and Rep. Jill Tokuda — also immediately endorsing Harris.

In her statement, Sen. Mazie Hirono said, “Like millions of Americans, I’m extremely grateful for Joe Biden’s service to our country over the past five decades, and his leadership over the last four years. … As the only person to have defeated Donald Trump, President Biden understands as well as anybody how high the stakes are this November, and I respect his decision to pass the baton.

“Working alongside the President, Vice President Harris has played a critical role in the progress we’ve made, and has shown herself ready to lead our party moving forward. In the Senate, I saw firsthand what a fierce, committed, and effective champion Kamala is for the American people. I’m proud to call Vice President Harris a friend and colleague, and I look forward to doing everything in my power to get her elected to the White House, so we can continue building on the progress of the last four years.”

Rep. Jill Tokuda’s response also mentioned the president’s support for Maui and joined him in endorsing the vice president.

“I will never forget when he came to Maui following the devastating fires that destroyed Lahaina. He committed the full weight and force of the federal government behind our recovery efforts, but what really struck me was the way he genuinely connected with our people. He held their hands, he listened, and he gave people hope. Last week when I spoke with him, he again asked about Maui, and asked how the administration could help. He has always been there for us and is a true friend to Hawai’i. It took great courage to do what he has done, and it is an example of how Joe Biden always puts country first. I have nothing but the sincerest aloha for him,” she said in her written statement.

“I join President Biden in fully endorsing Kamala Harris to be our Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I was with Vice President Harris when she spoke at our Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Presidential Town Hall in Philadelphia last week and for our AANHPI community she made clear that she is one of us, she hears us, and she will empower us. We have seen through her leadership and action that she has always been ready and able to step up to lead this country as its commander-in­chief, and I am one hundred percent behind her.

Sen. Brian Schatz praised Biden but did not mention Harris in his statement issued soon after the president’s stunning announcement.

“For over 50 years, Joe Biden has been a selfless patriot and dedicated public servant who’s given everything to the country he so dearly loves. As a senator, vice president, and now president, he has spent most of his life working to make people’s lives better and the world safer. Today, yet again, he has put the country before himself, making the best choice for the American people in this uniquely consequential moment. For that, and for his lifetime of service, we should all be deeply grateful,” Schatz said.

“It’s not an overstatement to say Joe Biden has been and is the most consequential president of our lifetimes. His legislative accomplishments speak for themselves and will endure for generations to come. He took the biggest climate action in human history. He cut the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and made our communities safer by passing long-overdue gun reform. He’s also revitalized our nation’s infrastructure and strengthened our alliances around the world.

“There’s no question Americans today are better off because of Joe Biden.”

And Rep. Ed Case said in a statement, “Words cannot fully express the moment. As he has all his life, as have our greatest leaders, President Biden put his country before himself.

“I am deeply grateful for his service, especially to our Hawai’i, and will continue to work fully with him and his administration throughout his term. The path ahead is difficult and I will take some limited time to discuss with my constituents and colleagues the best way forward on a Democratic nominee.

“Today is about President Biden and his legacy of service to country first.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi lauded Biden’s decision to drop out as a testament to the president’s character.

“President Biden’s decision to step down from the presidential race is a testament to his unwavering commitment to our nation’s democratic principles. His choice reflects a profound understanding of the responsibilities of leadership and a deep respect for the will of the American people,” Blangiardi’s written statement said. “Throughout his career, President Biden has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to public service, his legacy will be marked by his efforts to unite our nation and advance the values we hold dear.

“Let us honor his patriotic decision by continuing to work together for the betterment of our country. We are grateful for his service and his enduring commitment to the ideals that make our nation strong.”

Tamara McKay, state chair of Hawaii Republican Party, said Biden’s decision underscores the need for new leadership in America.

“The Hawaii Republican Party commends President Joe Biden for his decision to withdraw from the race for a second term, recognizing that it is in the best interest of the country and his own well-being,” said McKay, who attended last week’s GOP convention in Milwaukee where former President Donald Trump was formally nominated.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, our nation has faced significant challenges and hardships, making it clear that a change in leadership is necessary for the betterment of all Americans,” she said.

“The Hawaii Republican Party believes that the country is in need of change, strength, and a renewed sense of purpose. The Democratic Party has failed the people with their divisive tactics and ineffective policies, and it is time for a new direction for our nation. As we look towards the future, the Hawaii Republican Party stands united in its support for President Donald Trump to be re-elected as our leader. We urge all voters to support Republican candidates down the ballot, as we believe they are the best choice to lead our state and our country to prosperity.”