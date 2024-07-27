Honolulu Star-Advertiser

John John Florence advances to third round in Olympic surfing

By Billy Hull

Carlos Barria / Reuters John John Florence competed Saturday in the Olympic Games surfing event held in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia.

Haleiwa’s John John Florence won his opening heat to kick off the men’s surfing contest at the Paris Olympics today in Teahupo‘o, Tahiti.

Florence, who did not medal in the Tokyo Olympics, recorded a 9.33 and 8.00 on his two best waves to finish with a score of 17.33 to defeat Mexico’s Alan Cleland Quinonez and Spain’s Andy Criere.

Florence advanced straight into Monday’s third round due to winning his heat. The other two surfers will compete in round 2 on Sunday.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and bronze medal and gold medal matches are all scheduled to take place Tuesday.

