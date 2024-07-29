Easy marinated tomatoes

Taking a cue from Italian bruschetta and Spanish pan con tomate, these easy marinated cherry tomatoes go with everything. Toss them over greens for a summery salad or spoon them over grilled fish. Or serve them as they are here, on toasted bread, a great vehicle for catching all the delicious juices.

Marinated Cherry Tomatoes on Toast

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds cherry tomatoes, preferably a mix of different colors

• Salt and pepper

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1 large garlic clove, grated

• Pinch of red-pepper flakes

• 6 basil leaves, plus more for garnish

• 6 (3/4-inch-thick) slices sourdough bread

Directions:

Cut cherry tomatoes in half and place in a salad bowl. Season well with salt and pepper.

Add olive oil, vinegar, garlic, red-pepper flakes and basil. Toss well. Let sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes.

To serve, toast the bread and place on a platter or individual plates. Spoon cherry tomatoes over toast, dividing evenly among slices, and drizzle over any remaining juices from bowl. Garnish with more basil leaves.

Total time: 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes’ marinating, serves 6.

