Easy marinated tomatoes
Taking a cue from Italian bruschetta and Spanish pan con tomate, these easy marinated cherry tomatoes go with everything. Toss them over greens for a summery salad or spoon them over grilled fish. Or serve them as they are here, on toasted bread, a great vehicle for catching all the delicious juices.
Marinated Cherry Tomatoes on Toast
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 pounds cherry tomatoes, preferably a mix of different colors
• Salt and pepper
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 1 large garlic clove, grated
• Pinch of red-pepper flakes
• 6 basil leaves, plus more for garnish
• 6 (3/4-inch-thick) slices sourdough bread
Directions:
Cut cherry tomatoes in half and place in a salad bowl. Season well with salt and pepper.
Add olive oil, vinegar, garlic, red-pepper flakes and basil. Toss well. Let sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes.
To serve, toast the bread and place on a platter or individual plates. Spoon cherry tomatoes over toast, dividing evenly among slices, and drizzle over any remaining juices from bowl. Garnish with more basil leaves.
Total time: 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes’ marinating, serves 6.
