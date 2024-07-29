John John Florence knocked out in 3rd round at the Paris Olympics

Australian Jack Robinson took advantage of two solid wave scores mid-heat to knock off Haleiwa’s John John Florence in the third round of the men’s surfing competition today at the Paris Olympics in Teahupo’o, Tahiti.

Both surfers wiped out early in the heat, but Robinson managed to find a couple of waves on the inside for scores of 7.17 and 6.77 to finish with a 13.94.

Florence, who was more patient, was able to score a 6.50 with roughly three minutes remaining in the heat for his best score, but couldn’t put together a second good wave.

His final attempt came on a wave that didn’t materialize, ending his heat with a score of 9.07.

A big swell came tumbling in just after the horn sounded to end the heat.

Florence, who did not medal in the first Olympic surfing event in Tokyo, is currently No. 1 in the World Surf League rankings while Robinson is No. 3.

With Griffin Colapinto getting knocked out earlier in round 3, the United States does not have a surfer advancing to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The third round of women’s surfing, with four competitors with Hawaii ties, including defending gold medalist Carissa Moore, will take place this afternoon.