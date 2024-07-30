Ailing hiker, 85, airlifted from Olomana trail

An 85-year-old man who fell ill while hiking on the Ohana Trail in Olomana was airlifted to safety by the Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter Tuesday.

HFD received a 911 call about the situation at 4:28 p.m. and responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived at 4:43 p.m. and sent rescuers up the trail on foot while other units secured a landing zone nearby in preparation for a search-and-rescue air operation.

According to an HFD news release, the man had been hiking for over three hours when he began feeling sick and could not continue on his own. Rescuers were able to locate him at 5:12 p.m. and after providing basic medical treatment, he was placed into a rescue basket and moved to an open area where he could be picked up by Air 1. He was flown to the landing zone where his medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 5:51 p.m.

HFD advises hikers to realistically assess their fitness level and hiking capabilities before setting out. “There are a wide variety of trails in Hawai‘i, so pick one that suits your level. Ensure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, becoming disoriented, and muscle cramps,” the release said.